Street Littered With Bullet Casings After Triple Shooting In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Detroit that left a street littered with dozens of bullet casings and three people injured.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at Vinewood and Mohawk streets, near Warren Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

Police say a 27-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman in a black Pontiac Grand Prix were stopped to pick up a friend when two male suspects in a white Chevy Malibu pulled up. One of the suspects got out of the car and started talking to the man in the Grand Prix, and then the second suspect got out and started shooting, according to police.

Vinewood and Mohawk Approx 50 shots fired – 2 females, 1 male in 20s drove to hospital. Early details: 3 male shooters sought. More @WWJ950. pic.twitter.com/wdxp7WMsyh — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 23, 2017

The Grand Prix sped away but the Malibu followed behind and the gunmen continued shooting as they chased the victims, who were heading to a hospital.

All three victims were injured; the man and the 25-year-old woman are in temporary serious condition, while the other woman is in critical condition.

Hours after the shooting, police remained at the scene collecting evidence. With approximately 50 shots fired during the incident, investigators are trying to determine how many guns were involved; at this point, it appears at least two firearms were used.

The suspects remain at large, and are described only as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.