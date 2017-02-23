Suspect Sought In Shooting Of Elderly Woman On City’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for the person who shot an elderly woman while she was sitting in her home.
It happened on the city’s east side in the 10,000 block of Beaconsfield Thursday afternoon.
Police say the 74-year-old woman was sitting in her home when someone fired shots into her front door — and two of her windows.
The woman was hit by one of the bullets — she was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition. Police have not released a motive for the shooting and are still searching for the person or persons involved.
If you have information about this crime you are asked to contact Detroit police or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.