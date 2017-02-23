The Snack Attack: Marshmallow Peeps Get The Oreo Treatment [TASTE TEST]

Peeps marshmallow chicks are synonymous with Easter. But have you ever thought about what a Peeps flavored Oreo might taste like?

Wonder no longer, my friends, because those geniuses at Nabisco have done just that with their new, limited edition Peeps Oreo.

The cookie features hot pink marshmallow Peeps flavored creme smashed between two golden Oreo wafers.

Peeps are pretty polarizing in that people usually love them or hate them. These cookies follow suit in that they’re so sweet and sugary, I’m willing to bet you’ll like them if you’re a fan of Peeps.

Appearance: Twenty-one cookies come in a resealable pack, which is handy because there’s no way you could eat this whole package at once. I was expecting the creme to be more pastel like the color featured on the wrapper, but it is really bright, neon pink. Lisa Frank would be proud. Although the package doesn’t specify, I’m going to go ahead and say these are double stuffed. You can’t really tell with the naked eye but the creme has chunky sugar crystals throughout, which add a nice little crunch to an otherwise smooth texture.

Aroma: The scent of the cookie wafer is so strong, vanilla is pretty much the only thing you can smell when you peel back the wrapper. I didn’t really smell anything that made me think of marshmallows. But that being said, these cookies smell delicious — so no complaints here.

Taste: My expectations for this cookie were quite low, if I’m being honest. If my experience with limited edition flavored Oreos has taught me anything, its that these suckers are always overly sweet and usually artificial tasting. And Peeps themselves are pretty much just sugar bombs, so I knew these were going to be extra sweet going in. And, no surprise here, they really are, but not in an unpleasant way like I was expecting — the sweetness is actually quite satisfying (or maybe I’m just in a sugary mood at the moment).

The real question is do these cookies taste like Peeps? Ehhh, I’m going to go with no. I peeled the creme off and ate it without the cookie, which was honestly kind of gross on its own — I will give it credit for having a slight marshmallow taste, but it didn’t make me think I was eating Peeps. These cookies taste more like a homemade birthday cake, in my opinion. Or like a crunchy version of those super soft sugar cookies with different colored frosting.

Pros: Like vanilla? You’ll love these.

Cons: It’s not that these cookies taste bad necessarily, they’re just a little one dimensional — and that one taste is pure sugar sweetness.

Rating: 5 out of 10 — I surprised myself and actually liked them more than I was expecting, but they’re nothing really that special. Definitely worth a try, but you probably won’t be going back for a second package.

