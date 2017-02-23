Thirsty Thieves Target Detroit Liquor Store [PHOTOS]

February 23, 2017 8:02 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help identify and locate two men who robbed a liquor store on the city’s west side.

The break-in happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 9 at the Mega Liquor Party Store on West McNichols Road and Gilchrist Street, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

According to police, two men forced their way inside the store and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

Police have released images of the suspects in hopes that someone might recognize them.

Detroit police are trying to identify this suspect in a Feb. 9 liquor store robbery. (police handout)

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s with a mustache and goatee, wearing a light-colored hoodie. The second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5833. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

