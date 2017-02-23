CBS62[1]
Vikings GM Says Adrian Peterson’s Status Not Yet Decided

February 23, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says Adrian Peterson’s status has not been decided, two weeks before the deadline for exercising an option on the running back’s contract that would cost the club $18 million in 2017.

Spielman addressed reporters Thursday for the first time since the Vikings finished 8-8 after a 5-0 start in 2016. He said he has not spoken with Peterson or his representatives since the end of the season.

Spielman declined to directly answer a question whether the almost-32-year-old would still fit in the offense, but he separately praised the depth of the running back class in the upcoming draft.

Peterson’s hefty hit to the salary cap, which includes a $6 million roster bonus, has made his return uncertain.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

