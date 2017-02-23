WWJ Weekend Box Office, 3/2/17 – Rent Ticket Giveaway

February 23, 2017 2:02 PM

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on March 2nd for your chance to win tickets to see Rent coming to the Fisher Theatre March 21-26, 2017!

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway … and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

Click here for more information about the show.

Contest date: March 2, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Rent at the Fisher Theatre on March 21, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

