Zoo: Live Video Of Giraffe Giving Birth Was Labeled Explicit

February 23, 2017 11:04 AM

The owner of a New York zoo planning to live-stream a giraffe giving birth says the video feed was briefly removed from YouTube because it was foolishly labeled sexually explicit.

Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City. But owner Jordan Patch says YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity.

In a video posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, Patch said within the first 12 hours of the “giraffe cam” live stream, it received between 20 and 30 million views.

He blamed “a handful of extremists and animal rights activists” for the unexpected interruption.

“Unfortunately, with that viral spread that we gained, that popularity, it’s a perfect example of why we can’t have nice things,” Patch said. “…What that has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. But not only that, we’re further harming the species of giraffe.”

Patch noted that the vulnerable/threatened conservation status was recently removed for the giraffe; and he said tools like the zoo’s life cam help bring awareness, and eventually conservation, for the species in the wild.

“It is a necessary happening to have the preservation of giraffes and other threatened and endangered species in captivity to insure their survival eventually back in the wild,” he said.

The live “giraffe cam” I stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning.

April, who is 15 years old, is expected to give birth in the coming days. This will be her fourth calf — but the first for her mate, 5-year-old Oliver.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

