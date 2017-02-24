CBS62[1]
AutoRama Kicks Off With Incredible General Lee Dukes Of Hazard Jump

February 24, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Autorama, cobo center

The biggest hot rod show of them all runs Friday through Sunday at Cobo Center. AutoRama hit the road full force Friday with a stunt involving a Dukes of Hazard inspired General Lee replica car launching high into the air for spectators and media and landing hard on Atwater Street.

Street Rodder Magazine captured this awesome video showing the jump from multiple angles.

AutoRama runs noon – 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday.

Autobeat reporter Jeff Gilbert talked to some of the show’s car owners to hear their personal stories and how they view the outlook of the hot rod car market in Detroit.

“People have more discretionary income to invest in their specialty vehicles and there’s nothing we can say that’s better than the city of Detroit right now. It’s on a rebound and people like coming downtown,” said AutoRama car owner Pete Tundas.

General admission tickets are $20. Children 6 – 12 get in for $7. Children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge.

