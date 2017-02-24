CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Coleman Young II Officially Announces Run For Detroit Mayor’s Office

February 24, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Coleman Young

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — State Sen. Coleman A. Young II says he will run for Detroit’s mayor — a job his father held for 20 years.

Young, a Democrat, made the announcement Friday in Detroit. Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan already announced he is seeking re-election to a second four-year term.

“I want to put people back to work, just like my father — the Honorable Coleman Alexander Young — did,” Young II said on Friday. “He is turning over in his grave right now, turning over in his grave.”

Coleman A. Young was elected in 1973 as Detroit’s first black mayor. He held the office through 1993 when he decided not to seek re-election and died in 1997.

The 34-year-old Coleman A. Young II has been a state representative and was elected in 2010 to the Michigan Senate. He unsuccessfully ran in a 2009 special mayoral primary election to complete the second term of convicted ex-Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Young II said Duggan has been too slow in responding to the needs of those in Detroit’s neighborhoods — nearly half of whom, he says, live in poverty.

“I don’t care who you are — young, poor, white, black, graduated from Yale or you fresh out of jail — I’m here for you and there’s always going to be a seat at the table,” Young II said. “What I don’t understand is why we’re always having to choose this either-or. There’s enough money for everybody to be able to be put to work.”

The filing deadline for the August 2017 primary is April 25.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia