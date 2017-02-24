Detroit Police Union President Faces Felony Charge

CLARKSTON (WWJ) — The leader of the Detroit police union faced a felony charge in court on Friday.
Mark Diaz, President of the Detroit Police Officers Association, was arraigned Friday afternoon in Clarkston’s 52 District Court on malicious destruction of a building — a felony — and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.
The charges came after damage was done to the Holly Academy in Holly on December 20. Oakland County Prosecutor Paul Walton said Diaz used his car to strike a culvert and a traffic barrier in the school’s parking lot.
“He did not hit the building itself, he damaged the property adjacent to the school, which is also encompassed or covered by the statute,” Walton told WWJ Newsradio 950.
Walton said Diaz was off-duty and in his own car when the incident occurred.
Personal bond was set at $10,000.
Diaz is due back in court on March 3 for a probable cause hearing, while a preliminary exam has been set for March 10.