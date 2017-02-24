CBS62[1]
Injured 76ers Rookie Ben Simmons Won’t Play This Season

February 24, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season because his surgically repaired right foot hasn’t healed as quickly as expected.

Simmons fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the team’s final training camp scrimmage in October and hasn’t played a game.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Australian was Philadelphia’s first No. 1 overall pick since Allen Iverson in 1996. Simmons was going to play point-forward.

Sixers President Bryan Colangelo also says star center Joel Embiid will miss at least four games because of a bruised left knee that has sidelined him for 11 of the last 12 games.

The rebuilding Sixers have already doubled last year’s win total. They’re 21-35 entering Friday night’s game against Washington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

