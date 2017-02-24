Jim Harbaugh Wants ‘Endurance Medal’ For Coaching So Long Under 49ers Ownership

February 24, 2017 6:49 PM
By Dan Jenkins
Jim Harbaugh had more success as coach of the San Francisco 49ers than anyone else in recent history.

Harbaugh served as coach from 2011 through the 2014 season. In that span, he took the Niners to the NFC Championship Game three years in a row (2011-2013), including one Super Bowl appearance.

However, he was let go at the end of his fourth season by the team’s owner Jed York and made his way back to the University of Michigan. Harbaugh opened up about his time with the Niners on the Mercury News’ TK Show podcast on Thursday.

Harbaugh cited the fact that he lasted four years under the San Francisco ownership as to why he needs an “endurance medal.”

“I think we did set a record for coaching there the longest under the present ownership, if I’m not wrong,” Harbaugh said. “I take pride in that. Maybe there should be an endurance medal, a courage medal for that.”

York has been running the 49ers since 2008. The team is now on its sixth head coach since that year — only Harbaugh and Mike Singletary lasted longer than one season.

Harbaugh ranks sixth in 49ers franchise history in wins (44) and third in playoff victories (8) in only four seasons.

Harbaugh said he hasn’t spoken with York since his departure.

