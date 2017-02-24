Kate Upton Posts Barely There Thong Picture On Her Instagram [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Kate Upton is the gift that keeps on giving. If you thought it was warm in Metro Detroit this Friday, things got a little warmer when the SI Swimsuit cover model posted a revealing photo on her Instagram account.
The photo was captioned, “#siswimsuit #fiji #SISwim @si_swimsuit 👙.”
The photo, which was posted three hours ago, already has over 80,000 likes and I think it’s safe to assume it will amass well over 100,000 by day’s end.
Upton’s third SI Swimsuit cover is now available on newsstands wherever magazines are sold.