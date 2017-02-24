Live Wire Falls On Bicyclist During Thunderstorm

DETROIT (WWJ) — A bicyclist was injured when a Detroit Public Lighting pole was struck by lightning in the middle of a thunderstorm on Friday.
City officials say the strike on the city’s west side near McNichols Rd. and Greenfield Rd. caused the line to come down and fall on the biking man.
The man was shocked and taken to an area hospital, but is expected to be okay.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of southeastern Michigan until 10 p.m. Forecasters say the primary hazard late Friday will be damaging wind that could reach 70 mph, with damage to trees, roofs, siding, and power lines possible.
There is also a chance of large hail greater than one inch in diameter, and the possibility of tornadoes.
Keep ahead of the storm: Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest severe weather updates during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.