Missing: Detroit Teen Runs Away From Shelter On City’s East Side

February 24, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: nyana king

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing from the city’s east side earlier this month.

Nyana King, 13, was last seen at the Elizabeth Davenport Shelter on the 600 block of E. Grand River on February 15 at around midnight.

According to the shift manager, King left the shelter on foot after refusing to be processed.

Police describe King as a black female, 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with a light brown complexion and black hair. She is in good physical condition, but suffers from depression and a bi-polar disorder.

Anyone who has any information about King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or 313-596-5700.

