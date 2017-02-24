Missing: Livonia Police On Lookout For Teen Who Made Suicidal Comments

LIVONIA (WWJ) — Police in Livonia are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who ran away while making suicidal comments.
Michael Theodore Kitowski, 13, was last seen at a facility at 8 Mile Rd. and Farmington in Livonia. Police say he ran from the facility making suicidal statements, saying he was going to hurt himself by running into traffic.
Kitowski is described as a white male, 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black flip-flops, and a white t-shirt with cats pictured on it.
Anyone with information about Kitowski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.