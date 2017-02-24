Police: Man Arrested, Caught ‘Super Drunk’ Driving Wrong Way To Ohio

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Police say an Ohio man was super drunk when they pulled him over Friday morning on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.
Christopher Robertson, 46, was pulled over at 9:30 a.m. after another motorist called police to report a Ford Fusion was weaving in and out of traffic, on Telegraph near Lone Pine, and nearly sideswiped passing vehicles.
Robertson told officers he drank some vodka the night before, and was on his way to Findlay Ohio. Robertson, who is a resident of Parma, Ohio, was unable to explain to police why he was headed north.
After failing a series of sobriety tests at the scene, Robertson was taken into custody on a charge of OWI (Operating While Intoxicated).
Police said a test showed Robertson’s blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08. Offenders who test at 0.17 or above are considered “super drunk” under Michigan law, which typically means stiffer penalties and higher fines.
After he was medically cleared at a local hospital, Robertson was held at a local police station to sober up. He was later arraigned at the 48th District court.
His next hearing is set for March 15.