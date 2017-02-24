Police: Man Who Pulled Gun From Pants At Dearborn Chuck E. Cheese Arrested

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A man is facing charges after police say he pulled a handgun on another customer at a Dearborn Chuck E Cheese.
Witnesses told officers responding to the scene last Sunday — at the pizza restaurant and children’s entertainment center on Michigan Ave. near Telegraph Rd. — that Chauntez Stephens was arguing with another man when he drew the weapon from his pants.
After running from the restaurant, police said, Stephens was confronted by armed security guards who ordered him to drop the gun. Stephens complied and fled on foot.
He was located by police and arrested the following day, at which time investigators say he “gave a full confession.”
Stephens was arraigned before 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent. A probable cause hearing in the case is scheduled for March 3.