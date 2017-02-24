Red Wings Acquire Third-Round Pick From Blackhawks For Tomas Jurco

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired a third-round draft pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for right wing Tomas Jurco.
Jurco, 24, skated in 159 games for the Red Wings since 2013-14, totaling 39 points (15-24-39) and 46 penalty minutes. The Kosice, Slovakia, native skated in 16 games for the Red Wings this season and also appeared in two games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, picking up two points (1-1-2). A Calder Cup champion in 2013 with the Griffins, Jurco had 71 points (33-38-71) in 113 AHL games between 2012-17. Prior to his professional career, Jurco helped the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs to league championships in 2011 and 2012, registering 175 points (87-88-175) in 172 games from 2009-12.
The Red Wings currently have nine draft picks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, including two picks in both the third and sixth rounds.