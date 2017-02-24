Severe Storms, Gusty Winds, Large Hail, Tornadoes All Possible Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Severe weather moving into Southeast Michigan could bring high winds, large hail, downpours and even a tornado.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which says the strong storms are expected to hit the state sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

In the meantime, a Special Weather Statement warns of areas of dense fog, reducing visibility to a quarter-of-a-mile or less in spots. Motorists are urged to use low-bean headlights and allow some extra travel time until the fog dissipates.

“We’re kind of in a lull right now,” said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore, just after 9 a.m., “and that’s kind of what’s allowed for these area of dense fog.”

He said, although the more severe stuff isn’t expected to hit the area until late, we could see a drop or two during the day.

“There’s a line of some showers and thundershowers again out to our west around I-69, around Battle Creek,” Devore reported. “One or two of those may just brush our area here in the next few hours into the early afternoon. But then later this afternoon into tonight, that’s when the front crosses over metro Detroit.”

Watching strong storms well off to our west this morning, best chance for severe storms in #MetroDetroit is between 8pm-Midnight @wwj950 pic.twitter.com/iQgVRfp6sm — Dean #DeVoreCast (@DeanPSUpa) February 24, 2017

Devore said the worst of it should be around from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Forecasters say the primary hazard late Friday will be damaging wind that could reach 70 mph, with damage to trees, roofs, siding, and power lines possible. There is also a chance of large hail greater than one inch in diameter, and the possibility of tornadoes.

There are no watching or warnings in effect at this time, but WWJ will keep you posted.

