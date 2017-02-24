CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Severe Storms, Gusty Winds, Large Hail, Tornadoes All Possible Tonight

February 24, 2017 9:45 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Severe weather moving into Southeast Michigan could bring high winds, large hail, downpours and even a tornado.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which says the strong storms are expected to hit the state sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

In the meantime, a Special Weather Statement warns of areas of dense fog, reducing visibility to a quarter-of-a-mile or less in spots. Motorists are urged to use low-bean headlights and allow some extra travel time until the fog dissipates.

“We’re kind of in a lull right now,” said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore, just after 9 a.m., “and that’s kind of what’s allowed for these area of dense fog.”

He said, although the more severe stuff isn’t expected to hit the area until late, we could see a drop or two during the day.

“There’s a line of some showers and thundershowers again out to our west around I-69, around Battle Creek,” Devore reported. “One or two of those may just brush our area here in the next few hours into the early afternoon. But then later this afternoon into tonight, that’s when the front crosses over metro Detroit.”

Devore said the worst of it should be around from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Forecasters say the primary hazard late Friday will be damaging wind that could reach 70 mph, with damage to trees, roofs, siding, and power lines possible. There is also a chance of large hail greater than one inch in diameter, and the possibility of tornadoes.

There are no watching or warnings in effect at this time, but WWJ will keep you posted.

Keep ahead of the storm: Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest severe weather updates during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia