CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of southeastern Michigan until 10 p.m. [MORE]

Surveillance Footage Shows Suspect Vehicle Leaving Scene After QLINE Car Was Defaced [VIDEO]

February 24, 2017 7:44 PM
Filed Under: M-1 Rail, QLINE

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with painting anti-police graffiti on the city’s brand new streetcar.

On February 13, an unknown suspect spray painted the side of a QLINE streetcar with silver and black paint. The car was spray painted with big, black and gray letters reading” ACAB,” which is an anti-police acronym. The graffiti also included the words, “World’s Greatest.”

An investigation revealed that the suspect was dropped off on John R. St. and Custer Ave. by an unknown driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata just after midnight.

The suspect was then picked up by the same person in the same location about 10 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The streetcars, also known as the M-1 Rail, are to run on a 6.6 mile loop from downtown Detroit to New Center, transporting people along Woodward Ave. through the heart of the city.

The rail cars have been leaving the New Center garage for driver training and testing this winter, although the QLINE won’t be open for business until sometime in April.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro DetroitGet out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia