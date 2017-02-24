Surveillance Footage Shows Suspect Vehicle Leaving Scene After QLINE Car Was Defaced [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with painting anti-police graffiti on the city’s brand new streetcar.
On February 13, an unknown suspect spray painted the side of a QLINE streetcar with silver and black paint. The car was spray painted with big, black and gray letters reading” ACAB,” which is an anti-police acronym. The graffiti also included the words, “World’s Greatest.”
An investigation revealed that the suspect was dropped off on John R. St. and Custer Ave. by an unknown driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata just after midnight.
The suspect was then picked up by the same person in the same location about 10 minutes later.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The streetcars, also known as the M-1 Rail, are to run on a 6.6 mile loop from downtown Detroit to New Center, transporting people along Woodward Ave. through the heart of the city.
The rail cars have been leaving the New Center garage for driver training and testing this winter, although the QLINE won’t be open for business until sometime in April.