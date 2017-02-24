Tigers Announce 2017 Promotional Giveaways Schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today the lineup of free promotional giveaways for the 2017 season at Comerica Park. The Tigers have planned over 30 giveaways for the season, in addition to 11 post-game fireworks extravaganzas, courtesy of Pepsi, following Friday night baseball in Detroit. Visit tigers.com for the complete 2017 home schedule and promotional giveaway lineup.

Individual game tickets for the 2017 Detroit Tigers season go on sale Saturday, March 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, and by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

HIGHLIGHTED SEASON GIVEAWAYS

EVERY KID, EVERY SUNDAY

As part of “Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days,” The Every Kid Every Sunday Giveaway Guarantee returns, with all kids 14-and-younger receiving a promotional item. Children can also enjoy free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger, free face painting at Gates A and B, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Aquafina.

Saturday, April 8 – April in the D Trapper Hat 10,000 Fans FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, April 9 – Kids Opening Day 2017 Team Card Set 8,000 (All) Kids BCBSN

Monday, April 10 – Magnetic Schedule 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank

Saturday April 29 – Team Calendar 10,000 Fans Red Robin

Sunday, April 30 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Wednesday, May 17 – Pink Out The Park Ball Cap 10,000 Fans Kroger

Sunday, May 21 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Saturday, June 3 – Play Ball Youth Bat and Ball Set 2,500 Kids MLB

Sunday, June 4 – Play Ball Youth Bat and Ball Set 7,500 (All) Kids MLB

Tuesday, June 13 – Pure Michigan Tigers Koozie 10,000 Fans Pure Michigan

Friday, June 16 – Michael Fulmer Rookie of the Year Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Pepsi

Saturday, June 17 – Tigers Tote Bag 15,000 Fans MLB Network

Sunday, June 18 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Sunday, June 18 – Father’s Day Socks All Men

Saturday, July 1 – Detroit Stars Duffle Bag 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank

Sunday, July 2 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Tuesday, July 4 – Patriotic Hat 10,000 Fans (21+ years) MillerCoors

Saturday, July 15 – Floppy Hat 10,000 Fans National Coney Island

Sunday, July 16 – Miguel Cabrera Silver Slugger Mini Bat 8,000 (All) Kids

Friday, July 28 – The District Detroit Night 10,000 Fans The District Detroit

Saturday, July 29 – James McCann Removable Mask Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Delta

Sunday, July 30 – Tigers Sling Bag 8,000 (All) Kids DMC

Saturday, August 12 – Fiesta Tigres Item 10,000 Fans MillerCoors

Sunday, August 13 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Friday, August 18 – All-Star Poster 10,000 Fans (18+years) MI Lottery

Saturday, August 19 – Alan Trammell Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Frito Lay

Sunday, August 20 – Tigers Back to School Binder 8,000 (All) Kids MI State Police

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Player Poster of the Month 8,000 (All) Kids

Friday, Sept. 15 – Carhartt Watch Hat 5,000 Fans Carhartt

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Star Wars Night Item 10,000 Fans

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Tigers Back to School Lunch Box 8,000 (All) Kids Kroger

Friday, Sept. 22 – Tigers Hawaiian Shirt 10,000 Fans Visit Central Florida

Sunday, Sept. 24 – Daniel Norris Bearded Knit Cap 8,000 (All) Kids Aquafina

*Promotions schedule is subject to change. Purchase of a ticket does not necessarily guarantee promotional item.