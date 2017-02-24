CBS62[1]
Wanted: Man Who Groped Woman In Southfield [SUSPECT SKETCH]

February 24, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Southfield
(credit: Southfield police)

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man who groped a 25-year-old woman in a Southfield parking lot.

The alleged victim told investigators is happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, as she was walking in the lot outside 1 Towne Square, off the northbound Northwestern service drive, between Evergreen and Lahser.

The woman said the suspect asked her some questions — including if she wanted to make some money — and then told her she was pretty. As the woman began to quickly walk away, she says the suspect approached her from behind, reached up her dress and grabbed her buttocks.

After the woman ran into the building and called 911, the suspect was seen getting into a four-door white Cadillac (unknown model) and driving away, headed east through the parking lot toward 2 Towne Square.

The suspect vehicle (credit: Southfield police)

Police checked the area but couldn’t find him.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, around 5’6” tall with a medium build. He had a short haircut and was wearing glasses,  a gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Southfield police are hoping that someone in the public will identify the suspect based on a sketch. He’s wanted on an expected charge of criminal sexual conduct.

As an investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call 248-796-5500.

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

