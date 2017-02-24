Win Big 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Big 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament at Joe Louis Arena on either March 16, 17 or 18!
Joe Louis Arena will host the Big 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament on March 16 through the 18. Tickets start at just $18 and Little Caesars family 4-packs start at just $49.
Tickets can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge), at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.