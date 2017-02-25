Boy In Handcuffs Says He Was Kidnapped, But Leaves Store Before Police Arrive

DETROIT (WWJ) — An investigation is underway on Detroit’s east side after a young boy claimed he was kidnapped.
Officers were called to a business on E. Warren Ave. on Wednesday afternoon after they say a boy — around the age of 12 — came in with his hands handcuffed in front of him. The boy told witnesses at the business that he accidentally handcuffed himself while playing with friends, but later said that he was abducted.
Before police arrived at the scene, the boy left the area.
The boy was last seen near Buckingham and E. Warren wearing a dark shirt, beige pants and dark shoes with white soles.
Police say there have not been any reports of a missing child in the area, nor has anyone come forward seeking assistance in this case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detroit Police’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500.