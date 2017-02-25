Grand Rapids Airport To Host 5K Run On The Runway In October

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — An upcoming 5K race in Grand Rapids is about to put the run in runway.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Trivium Racing are teaming up to host the 5K on the Runway.

The event has been in the planning stages for more than a year and will be held in an underground tunnel and on a major runway at the airport in western Michigan. It is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for runners, walkers and families who want to come out for a Saturday morning stroll or a competitive race and to experience a fun event on a runway that is normally only being used for aircraft,” airport President and Chief Executive Jim Gill said.

Proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of West Michigan. It costs $28 to enter the 5K and $15 to enter the one-mile run until March 31. Prices will increase April 1.

“It’s through the generous support of our Michigan community … that we are able to grant life-changing wishes to Michigan children and bring hope, strength and joy at a time when they need it most,” Make-A-Wish Michigan President and Chief Executive Karen Davis said in a statement.

This is the first time the airport will have hosted such an event.

“We are giving West Michigan a chance to experience our facility like never before,” Gill said. “This event will not only encourage family time, but it is promoting a healthy lifestyle and aviation as well as benefiting a wonderful local charity.”

