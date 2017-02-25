Kansas Star Josh Jackson Charged With Criminal Damage

ALLISON KITE

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar.

Lawrence police responded to a report Dec. 9, and the case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday. The Kansas City Star reported earlier this month that Jackson and sophomore guard Lagerald Vick were persons of interest in the case.

According to the district attorney’s office, Jackson allegedly followed the woman to her car after she threw a drink at Jackson’s friend in the bar. Jackson allegedly argued with the woman, and her car was damaged in that time. Witnesses told investigators that he kicked the door and taillight of her car during the argument.

About $3,100 of damage was done to the car, and the door and taillight damage totaled about $1,200. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn’t prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he was responsible for all the damage. Other unknown people also caused damage to the car, the DA said.

Coach Bill Self said he was disappointed with Jackson and the “appropriate in-house discipline” was applied.

The charges come as the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks face an onslaught of legal issues.

Five players are listed as witnesses in an ongoing investigation of an alleged rape at McCarthy Hall, the dorm where the team and some non-athlete upperclassmen live. Charges have not been filed in the case.

During a search stemming from the investigation, police found two glass smoking devices, and Jackson’s teammate, sophomore forward Carlton Bragg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bragg was quickly granted diversion but temporarily suspended in the meantime. Bragg was also arrested in December, but a domestic violence charge was later dropped.

The Star also reported last month that Vick may have hit a female student two years ago. The university’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access investigated the case and recommended school probation.

Junior guard Devonte Graham was arrested Wednesday for failing to appear in court after being ticketed for an expired license plate.

___

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.