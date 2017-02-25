Want To Play In The Big Leagues? Tigers To Hold Tryouts In Lakeland

February 25, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday that they will host a tryout camp at the TigerTown Minor League Complex in Lakeland, Florida on March 6.

Registration for the camp begins at 8 a.m., with the tryout beginning at 9 a.m. The tryout camp is for players age 18-23, or those players with previous professional baseball experience with a Major League organization.

No pre-registration or participation fee is necessary to attend the camp. Those interested in trying out must provide their own glove and workout equipment.

Wood bats, helmets and baseballs will be provided by the Tigers. Players must come prepared to participate as no dressing facilities will be available.

