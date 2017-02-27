No Bomb Found At Ann Arbor Jewish Community Center, School After Threat

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – The all-clear has been given at Jewish Community Center and school in Ann Arbor after it evacuated because of a bomb threat.
Ann Arbor Police said the threat came in Monday morning to Hebrew Day School, which is housed within the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, on Birch Hollow near I-94.
According to a report by MLive, a staff member told police that a male caller called the school and said there was a bomb in a backpack and that it would be detonated.
A Michigan State Police K-9 team swept the building, but no explosive device was found. Students and staff were back in the building before 1 p.m.
.School officials say they are working with Ann Arbor Police and the FBI to investigate the threat. There have been no arrests and no one was hurt. Birch Hollow Drive was closed at Stone School Road during the investigation but has since reopened.
This comes as CBS News reports several other centers across the country were also evacuated Monday including in Cherry Hill, New Jersey; York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Davies, Florida; and Asheville, North Carolina. The calls came within a couple hours of each other.
A U.S. law enforcement official told CBS the threatening phone calls appear to be coordinated and are coming from both within the country and from overseas. The FBI is also examining whether hacked communication devices were used, the official said.