Community College Hockey Player Levels Ref, Is Later Charged With Assault [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Sunday night’s National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) men’s ice hockey national championship game came to an unexpected end.
With a few seconds remaining and Dakota College at Bottineau holding a 7-4 lead over Erie Community College, an E.C.C. freshman by the name of Brandon Day stormed out of the penalty box and buried a referee into the ice. Day was quickly smothered by a teammate and two other referees, after which the game was called.
According to WKBW, Day was taken into custody and charged with assault.
Mark Krug, the Assistant Executive Director of the NJCAA, released the following statement via WKBW:
“The NJCAA national office has been made aware of the incident that occurred during its hockey championship game and will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA.”
Erie County Executive Marc Poloncarz indicated he intends to discuss the matter with the E.C.C. President.
As of 9:00 on Sunday evening, Day remained in custody.