Coyotes Acquire Pulkkinen From Wild

February 27, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Coyotes, Teemu Pulkkinen

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

The Coyotes announced the deal Monday.

The 25-year-old Pulkkinen had a goal in nine games with the Wild this season. He also had 18 goals and 18 assists with the Iowa Wild, earning a spot in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game.

Pulkkinen was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings, and has 12 goals with nine assists in 79 career NHL games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

