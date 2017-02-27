Michigan Poaching Tipster System Now Accepts Text Messages

LANSING (AP) — If you want to tip off authorities about fish and game violations in Michigan, there’s an easy way: Send a text message.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says its Report All Poaching hotline has begun accepting text messages in addition to telephone calls. The number is 800-292-7800. Text messages may include photos.
The hotline is toll-free and is monitored 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week.
It’s operated by the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division, which also offers a web-based reporting form.
After receiving a text, the Report All Poaching system immediately replies with a message stating that a dispatcher soon will be in touch.
The dispatcher will then request details as would be done during a phone call.
The system provides rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of poachers.
