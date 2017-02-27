State Police Want State Law To Address Lasers Pointing At Aircraft

DETROIT (WWJ) — Two bills that involve the growing problem of shining lasers at aircraft are scheduled to go in front of a Michigan House Committee on Tuesday.
Shining lasers at aircraft is currently a federal offense, but Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says they hope the House Committee passes bills to make it a state law as well.
“There’s two House bills that are going in front of committee tomorrow,” Shaw said. “Michigan State Police troopers, aviation officers and our legislative section will be testifying trying to get a state law for this so we can eliminate the middle man, so to speak.”
Last week, a man wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested for allegedly shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter and four airliners landing at Detroit Metro Airport. Shaw says no one was hurt, but said an officer was injured in a similar incident last year.
“We had one of our tactical flight officers that had to take a couple of weeks off of work after being struck by a laser light in his eyes. It caused some temporary blindness and headaches and things like that,” Shaw said. “So you can imagine on a commercial aircraft carrying 200 or 300 people how dangerous this might be.”