Panthers Use Franchise Tag On DT Short; Re-Sign DE Horton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are looking to keep their defensive line intact.

Carolina applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to defensive tackle Kawann Short on Monday and re-signed defensive end Wes Horton to a two-year contract. The moves come one day after the Panthers signed defensive end Mario Addison to a three-year contract.

Short would make an estimated $14.77 million if he signs the one-year tender.

The Panthers have been trying to work out a long-term deal with Short for more than a year, but have not been able to reach an agreement.

A four-year NFL veteran, Short has 17 sacks in the past two seasons (2015-16), third-most among NFL defensive tackles. He had 11 sacks in 2015, most by a defensive tackle in team history.

A former second-round pick in 2013 out of Purdue, Short has started all 32 games the last two seasons and 41 overall during his career. He has 22 sacks, 88 quarterback pressures, six forced fumbles, five recoveries and 13 passes defensed since coming into the league.

Financial terms of Horton’s deal were not released Monday.

The 27-year-old Horton started 10 games last season and had 11 tackles with 2 ½ sacks. Horton has started 27 games since joining the Panthers in 2013 as an undrafted rookie and has 8 ½ career sacks.

Addison and Short were set to become unrestricted free agents, while Horton would have been a restricted free agent.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)