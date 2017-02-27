CBS62[1]
Passion For Paczki? Uber Will Deliver On Fat Tuesday

February 27, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: paczki

DETROIT (WWJ) – Uber and Dutch Girl Donuts have joined forces to be a purveyor of paczki for Fat Tuesday. For the third straight year, the ride-hailing service will offer paczki delivery in celebration of the kick-off of the Lenten season.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Uber users can open the app and request the PACZKI option to have a dozen treats delivered to their home or office for $20.

Uber stepping in to help you avoid the wait in line on the traditionally busy day — where folks can wait hours to get the fried and filled pastries.

 

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

