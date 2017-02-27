Red Wings Sign Jensen to Two-Year Extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a two-year contract extension.

Jensen, 26, made his NHL debut and recorded his first career assist on Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay and has gone on to log 27 games with the team, registering eight points (3-5-8). He notched his first NHL goal on Jan. 31 vs. New Jersey and is currently tied for second among the team’s defensemen in goals. The rookie blueliner averages 16:05 time on ice and sits seventh among NHL rookie defensemen with more than 10 games played with a 0.30 points-per-game average. Jensen has also logged six points (1-5-6) in 27 games with the Griffins. Currently in his fourth professional season, Jensen has totaled 61 points (10-51-61), 46 penalty minutes and a plus-51 rating for the Griffins since debuting in 2013-14.

Jensen deal is for $800k and $825k #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 27, 2017

Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jensen spent three seasons at St. Cloud State University of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association prior to his professional career and recorded 86 points (15-71-86), 36 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating in 118 games from 2010-13. In his final season with the Huskies in 2012-13, Jensen earned a spot on the WCHA First All-Star Team and All-Academic Team and was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Year. The Rogers, Minn., native also notched 49 points (11-38-49) in 105 games over two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers between 2008-10, where he won a USHL Clark Cup championship and was a USHL All-Star in 2010.