Retired Cop In Custody After Holding Police At Bay For Hours

February 27, 2017 8:16 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side, involving a retired policeman, was diffused without injury hours after it began.

Police SWAT teams surrounded the house in the area of Grand River and Abington, where a number of shots had been fired around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The gunman, a retired police officer of 20 years, tried to make a run for it before being brought into custody outside his home.

The situation ended without further incident less than two hours after in began.

Investigators remain on the scene removing weapons including grenades and guns from the home.

