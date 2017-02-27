SI Swimsuit Model Genevieve Morton Shows The Best Way To Eat Ramen Noodles – Topless [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

You show me someone who hasn’t tried Ramen noodles, I’ll show you a liar.

Who hasn’t bought a case of Ramen noodles for $5, went home, heated them up in the microwave and felt like a million bucks because they “cooked” a meal?

I know the first time I made them I was proud of myself, and having said, that they are still one of the few meals I have been able to prepare for myself.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Genevieve Morton has shot a short video showing us all how to eat Ramen noodles, and it appears in order to eat them right you have to eat them while not wearing a shirt.

Personally, I don’t think it’s a smart move to eat them topless as you are very likely to get burned if the scalding hot water drips onto your chest.

Director Chris Applebaum’s Instagram page is filled with models eating various items in nothing but their lingerie.

If you are a huge fan of Ramen noodles, according to huffingtonpost.com you can live on the cheap noodles for $150 a year.