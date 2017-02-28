CBS62[1]
Agency Delays Plan For Keeping Asian Carp From Great Lakes

February 28, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: asian carp

By JOHN FLESHER/AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Federal officials are delaying a proposal for a new line of defense in the Chicago area to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been scheduled to release a draft plan Tuesday for installing new technologies or taking other steps to block the invasive fish’s path at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The lock and dam is on the Des Plaines River, part of a waterway network that links the carp-infested Illinois River with Lake Michigan.

The Army corps has been studying possible modifications at Brandon Road since September 2014. Spokesman Allen Marshall says further coordination is needed with “multiple levels of government” and advocacy groups.

He says no new release date has been set.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

