Ex-Buffalo Sabre Won’t Face Charges In Youth Hockey Brawl

February 28, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Peters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former NHL player Andrew Peters won’t face charges following an on-ice brawl involving the youth hockey team he coaches in Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office and Buffalo police began looking into the Saturday fight after video appeared to show Peters reaching across the Buffalo Junior Sabres’ bench and shoving a player from the opposing Canadian team backward onto the ice.

Flynn says Tuesday that the parents of the teenage player don’t want to pursue criminal charges against Peters, so his office won’t take legal action.

The 36-year-old former Buffalo Sabres player was suspended from coaching Buffalo’s 15-and-under team after the incident. Neither the Buffalo Junior Sabres nor Peters have responded to requests for comment.

The incident occurred during a game with a team from Hamilton, Ontario.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

