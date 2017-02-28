Kellyanne Conway Kneels On Oval Office Couch, Sparks Debate

February 28, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON (AP) – Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump with members of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Oval Office of the White House, on February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (credit: Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

(credit: Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images)

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office’s famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Don Pritchard says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    What about what Bill Clinton did in the executive mansion?

