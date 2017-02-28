Michigan Man Walking Around With $1 Million And Didn’t Know It

LANSING (CBS Detroit) – Time really was on the side of a Michigan man who was able to collect on a million dollar lotto ticket – in the nick of time.

Fifty-year-old Edward Anderson was unknowingly walking around with a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million for eight months.

“I don’t play the Lottery often, I usually wait until the jackpot gets pretty big,” said Anderson. “When I do buy tickets, I wait and check them after I’ve got several to check.”

Anderson matched the five white balls drawn – 06-13-21-49-50 – in the June 21, 2016 Mega Millions drawing to win a $1 million prize.

He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store on Allen Road in Melvindale and didn’t check the ticket for months.

“I was at work and saw the ticket in my wallet,” said Anderson. “I checked the ticket and almost had a heart attack because I thought tickets expired after six months.”

Luckily for Anderson his game ticket was valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

He says he’ll save his newfound wealth for a rainy day.