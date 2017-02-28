CBS62[1]
Morris, Pistons Outlast Portland 120-113 In OT

February 28, 2017 10:49 PM

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit’s first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night.

Ish Smith had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Pistons. The backup point guard was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter but gave Detroit a huge lift down the stretch.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Portland while falling an assist shy of his first triple-double. He had only one assist after the start of the fourth, however, and the Trail Blazers were eventually done in by their inability to take care of the ball.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points for Portland.

 

 

