Police Seek 7 People In Detroit Party Store Shooting [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for help to identify seven “persons of interest” sought in connection with a shooting on the city’s west side.
According to investigators, a 26-year old man was shot and injured at a party store on 14th Street, near Davison Ave. and the Lodge Freeway on Sunday, Feb. 19, at around 7:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been named, suffered non-fatal injuries.
Surveillance images from scene show the faces of seven people who police say were there just before the shooting. It appears to be three men and four women.
In releasing the photos on Tuesday, police said it’s believed these people “may have information regarding this case.” Police have not discussed a possible motive or other details.
Anyone who recognizes these people or has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Detectives at 313-596-1040.
Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370), or via the DPD Connect app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available upon an arrest and conviction in this case.