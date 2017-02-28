CBS62[1]
Test Drive Of 2017 Lincoln Turns Into Search For Suspect In Theft

February 28, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Southfield, test drive

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – The test drive of a new car began as many do – hand over a driver’s license and away you go. Only this time the potential buyer kept driving — and the car was recovered much later in less than mint condition.

Police are looking to identify this man - now a suspect facing felony charges.

Police are looking to identify this man – now a suspect facing felony charges.

According to police, the suspect, believed to be around 50-years-old, about 6′ 1″, and 240 pounds, gave fake Michigan driver’s license at the Star Lincoln Mercury dealership in Southfield and requested to test drive a 2017 Lincoln MKC on Monday.

Neither the suspect nor the car returned. The Lincoln was recovered later that night in Detroit. The car was missing major body and interior parts according to police.

This incident is under investigation by the Southfield Police Department. Anyone that has any information regarding this incident is asked to call (248) 796-5500.

 

