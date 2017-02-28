Tigers Individual Game Tickets Go On Sale Saturday At 10:00 a.m.

DETROIT – Individual game tickets for the 2017 Detroit Tigers season go on sale Saturday, March 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

Tickets for the 2017 season at Comerica Park will be dynamically priced. Fans are encouraged to visit tigers.com/tickets for more information, including the complete schedule and promotions and special event information. Starting individual ticket prices for nearly 30,000 tickets per game remain unchanged from last season.

To ensure as many Tigers fans as possible have the opportunity to experience Opening Day 2017, the Tigers will allow fans to purchase a maximum of four tickets per person for the home opener on Friday, April 7 versus the Boston Red Sox.

In order to provide fans a greater opportunity to purchase Opening Day and choice game tickets, the Tigers will distribute numbered wristbands to the first 1,000 fans Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m. for fans who wish to purchase tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Saturday.

Fans can pick up a wristband at the Tiger Club lobby located on Witherell Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday. Fans are not permitted to wait overnight.

On Saturday between 8:15-8:30 a.m. PAWS will randomly select a number that will start the line.

All other numbers will be placed in numerical order through 1,000 and then one through the last number drawn, followed by individuals without wristbands who arrive after the number has been drawn. Wristbands will not be handed out after the number has been drawn and must be worn/displayed for proper identification.

Wristbands are one per person and do not guarantee tickets, fans with wristbands must be in numerical order by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Guests arriving after 9:30 a.m. even with a wristband will need to go to the end of the line.

Fans must have a valid form of payment for tickets (cash or credit card with a valid ID).