2 Detroit Women Charged With Premeditated Murder In Teen’s Shooting Death

March 1, 2017 11:37 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit women are facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Garden City teenager.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office has charged 21-year old Sharnea McCoy and 25-year old Erica Osburn with first degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 17-year-old Reginald Robinson. Both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. last Friday as Robinson and a friend were walking out of a store near Plymouth and Meyers roads on Detroit’s west side.

Investigators say Robinson, a senior at Cambridge High School in Garden City, was gunned down by Osburn shortly after he had “a heated exchange” with McCoy inside of the store. It was a drive-by shooting, prosecutors said, with McCoy behind the wheel and Osburn armed in the passenger seat.

