Boy Scouts Troop Leader Charged With Child Sex Crimes

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A 37-year-old Boys Scouts leader, and former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, is accused of molesting a young boy in his troop.
David Radecki is due in court Wednesday morning for a pre-trial conference after being charged last month with multiple crimes, including second-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of indecent exposure.
Radecki is currently on tether after posting bond at his arraignment Feb. 16.
Police say their investigation began back in October 2016, after the victim reported that “he had been inappropriately touched multiple times” by Radecki. Reports indicate the child is a 12-year-old member of Radecki’s Boy Scouts troop.
Investigators say Radecki might have abused additional children, and they’re asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact Romulus police at 734-941-8400.
The Boys Scouts of America released a statement, calling the “abhorrent” allegations against everything for which the organization stands.
“Upon learning of these allegations we took action to preclude this individual from any further participation in the Scouting program,” the statement read. “The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance and we seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.”
