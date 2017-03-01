Car Parts Maker Says 2,400 Workers’ Tax Info Stolen; Risk For Identity Theft

March 1, 2017 12:15 PM

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Swiss company says income tax information was stolen for about 2,400 workers in the United States, putting them at risk of identity theft just as many are awaiting tax refunds.

Autoneum North America Inc. said Wednesday the data included 2016 W-2 salary and tax information as well as the workers’ names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

The company says affected employees worked at plants that make vehicle components for noise and heat protection in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and at its North American headquarters in Michigan.

A Bloomsburg plant employee tells the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise she believes the data breach helped someone apply for her tax refund. The newspaper first reported on the identity theft Sunday.

The IRS says tax-season phishing scams are a growing problem.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia