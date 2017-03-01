Dearborn Heights Man To Be Sentenced In Slayings Of 4 Children

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) – An ex-convict faces 100 years in prison for the slayings of his two young children and two stepchildren at their Dearborn Heights home.

Gregory Green is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court for sentencing. He pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to second-degree murder in the carbon monoxide poisonings of Koi and Kaleigh Green — ages 5 and 4 — and the shooting deaths of Chadney and Kara Allen — 19 and 17.

Green’s wife, Faith Harris-Green, was shot and slashed but survived the attack. She was mother to all four children. Green was biological father to Koi and Kaleigh.

A sentence agreement calls for Green — who previously spent 16 in prison for killing his first wife, who was pregnant — to serve 45 to 100 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Green called 911 around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 28 and admitted to killing his family. When police arrived at the home — in the 4400 block of Hipp, near Pelham and Annapolis roads — he was waiting on the porch and was immediately taken into custody.

After the arrest, police entered the home and discovered Harris-Green in the basement, bound with duct tape and zip ties. It is alleged that Green bound his wife, who had previously filed for divorce, cut her face with a box cutter and shot her foot. Prosecutors say he then shot his teenage stepchildren in front of his wife, multiple times, execution style. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Upstairs, police discovered the bodies of Koi and Kaleigh tucked into their beds. It is alleged that Green poisoned the two younger children with carbon monoxide — duct tape was observed on the muffler of a car in the garage and a plastic tube was attached to the car — and then moved their bodies back inside the home. The children were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

